Milton Little League unveils Bill Black Field

MILTON, Vt. -

Saturday was opening day for the Milton Little League.  Before the games got underway, the members of the very first Milton Little League team from 1954 were recognized.  

Also during the ceremony, the main Little League field in the Milton complex was named for 82 year old, Bill Black.  He is the man responsible for creating the league.

"I couldn't believe that it was happening to be truthful with you, it still hasn't sunk in, really," Black said.

Scott will have more on this story this week in Spotlight on Sports.

