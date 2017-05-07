Quantcast

Power restored after Friday's storm

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. -

Crews made significant progress in restoring power to southern Vermont Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Only about a handful of people were without power Sunday afternoon, following Friday night's storm that turned off the lights for about 15,000.

Crews worked Friday night into Saturday, trying to repair extensive damage, especially in the City of Rutland.

Thousands got their power back while crews worked Saturday.

Kristin Carlson, a Green Mountain Power spokesperson, says the remaining people will get their power back Sunday.

Carlson says crews from Canada, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Burlington Electric and Stowe Electric assisted GMP.

Stay away from down power lines and be careful of downed trees, because power lines could be tangled in them.

