Man allegedly runs from police at police station, accused of car crash

MIDDLESEX, Vt. -

A man tried to run away from his alleged crime not once, but twice.

According to Vermont State Police, Cedric Brooks, 23, of Clarksville, N.H., crashed his car on I-89 south by mile marker 58 and then took off.

A police dog found him two miles away on Route 2, where police say he lied about where he was coming from, but eventually admitted driving and crashing.

Then, police say they took him to the Middlesex Barracks for booking, and he ran into the woods.

He was captured and taken to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.

He appears in court Monday. 

