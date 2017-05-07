In The Kitchen: Stuffed mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds baby bella mushrooms

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 large colored bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh parsley (or 1 tablespoon dried parsley)

2/3 cup sharp cheddar, finely chopped

1/4 cup grated parmesan

salt

pepper

1 egg

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

PROCESS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Clean the mushrooms. Remove the stems. Finely chop up the stems and set them aside. Arrange the mushrooms (bottom side up) in a 9"x13" pyrex pan.

In a saute pan, over low to medium heat, add in the olive oil, butter, garlic and onion. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Saute for a few minutes. Add in bell pepper and the mushroom stems, and saute for another few minutes. Put the veggie mixture into a bowl. Mix in the parsley, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, egg and breadcrumbs. Spoon the filling generously into the mushrooms. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Then remove the cover and bake for another 5 minutes. Serve warm.

NOTES: Any extra filling can be put in the freezer for later use.