Butterflies inspire hope at Burlington homeless walk

A walk imitating the route a homeless person might take if they needed services starts in Burlington Sunday at 2 p.m.

The walk is put on by the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS).

Registration starts at 1 p.m.

The walk is 3.5 miles, but a shorter walk is set up at just 1.5 miles.

The walk is COTS’ largest fundraiser of the year. The walk is free, but donations are accepted. The 2017 fundraising goal is $200,000.

The COTS walk is symbolized by an origami butterfly, with the theme ‘Inspire Hope. Empower Transformation.’

About 8,000 butterflies were created for the group's walk.

Becky Holts, COTS communications director, joined ‘The Weekend’ morning show anchor Alexandra Montgomery in-studio to talk about the walk.

