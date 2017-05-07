Vermont seeks volunteers to be child's voice in the courtroom

Vermont leaders are calling those who love kids to step up and help make sure they're safe.

Statewide, there are thousands of children involved in abuse or neglect cases, and all of them are assigned a Guardian ad Litem.

A Guardian ad Litem is not the attorney or the Department for Children and Families social worker in the courtroom, but he or she is the child's advocate.

That’s what makes it worth it, says Elaine Carpenter, a guardian.

“A lot of these children are really young children. They’re infants and toddlers and they can’t speak up and say what they need,” said Carpenter. “So, you can be the voice for them and I think that’s what’s really rewarding.”

Carpenter says guardians are given access to anyone involved in a child's case, including parents, relatives and councilors.

“So when you come into court, the lawyers will stop and will say ‘how are the children doing?’ because the lawyers don’t have the capacity to be out there and doing school visits and home visits and DCF is not always able to do that as much as they would like, so we really are working in partnership with all of those providers,” said Carpenter.

Most of Carpenters' cases are in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.

A pilot program was launched in January in Franklin and Grand Isle to see if a non-profit could be more successful than a Judiciary employee in recruiting and training guardians.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont was chosen to find out.

"We have the highest rate of really young children coming into custody, young children, suffering from abuse and neglect,” said Carpenter. “And that, a large part of that, has to do with the opiate epidemic.”

Anyone interested has to apply and be accepted.

Dave Kennedy, the Guardian ad Litem state program manager, says there's an extensive screening process, with background checks, interviews

and multi-day training.

Carpenter says she spent time with a mentor before taking on cases of her own.

“You see really difficult situation, and on the other, on the flip-side there are times that are wonderfully joyful,” she said.







