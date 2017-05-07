Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in Food City parking lot

A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in a Food City parking lot.

According to St. Albans police, Heather Sullivan, 28, stabbed Lance Crapo, 34, at the Lake St. Food City at about 10:23 a.m. Saturday.

Crapo was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Sullivan was taken to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.

Bail was set at $25,000.

Sullivan will be in court Monday on an attempted second degree murder charge.