Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in Food City parking lot

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced Steven Holcomb's death Saturday.
The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced Steven Holcomb's death Saturday.
A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in a Food City parking lot.
A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in a Food City parking lot.
Vermont leaders are calling those who love kids to step up and help make sure they're safe.
Vermont leaders are calling those who love kids to step up and help make sure they're safe.
The walk starts in Burlington Sunday at 2 p.m.
The walk starts in Burlington Sunday at 2 p.m.
We are back in the kitchen with Nick and Ike.
We are back in the kitchen with Nick and Ike.
Police say they took him to the Middlesex Barracks for booking, and he ran into the woods.
Police say they took him to the Middlesex Barracks for booking, and he ran into the woods.
Only about 400 people are still powerless Sunday morning
Only about 400 people are still powerless Sunday morning
Police say 24-year-old was traveling on the Sunderland Hill Road when he lost control.
Police say 24-year-old was traveling on the Sunderland Hill Road when he lost control.