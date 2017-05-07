Driver, passenger sought after head-on crash in Stratford

STRATFORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are looking for the driver and a passenger involved in a head-on crash that happened while two vehicles were trying to race each other in Stratford.
New Hampshire State Police say Michael Cotter of Lancaster was trying to pass a pickup truck he was racing when he came around a corner in a "No Passing" zone Saturday night. A car coming in the opposite direction tried to avoid a crash by veering into the shoulder but the two vehicles collided in the southbound lane.
Cotter and a passenger ran from the scene, leaving behind an injured passenger. Authorities searched but were unable to locate the pair.
Police say alcohol, speed and unsafe passing all appear to be factors in the crash.
