Castleton Beats Husson, Stays Alive in NAC Tournament

The Castleton Baseball team rebounded from Saturday's loss to Husson by defeating the Eagles 4-3 in Sunday's elimination game at the North Atlantic Conference tournament.

The Spartans got a home run from Zach Bahan in the fourth inning en route to a 4-0 lead before Husson rallied with three runs in the eighth. Scott Michaels helped Castleton escape the inning with no further damage before Davis Mikell struck out the side in the ninth to end it.

With the win, Castleton advances to Monday's championship round. The Spartans must beat New England College twice to claim their fourth straight conference title. First pitch of game one is set for 10 a.m.