Olympic bobsledder Steve Holcomb found dead

The U.S. Olympic community is mourning the loss of gold medal athlete Steven Holcomb. He was found dead in his sleep in Lake Placid.

The 37 year-old Holcomb was famous across the globe for competing in the winter sport of bobsledding. He and his team won the gold medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics, making history by earning Team USA its first gold medal in bobsledding since 1948.

"Gold medal guy all the way around -- on the ice and off the ice -- so we were really lucky to have him around town and certainly representing our country. He did a great job," said Phoebe Burns, who met Holcomb through the sport, and has a photo from his big win in her café on Main Street.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced Saturday that Holcomb was found dead in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid. An autopsy Sunday listed cause of death as pulmonary congestion. A preliminary toxicology report was negative for drugs. The report added there is no suspicion of foul play.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun in a news release said: "Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all."

Though Holcomb was originally from Utah, he spent much of his time training in Lake Placid. "I'll miss seeing his face walking into the sandwich shop, and certainly miss seeing his name in lights, but he'll be in the history books, and I don't think anyone in Lake Placid would ever forget him," Burns said.

Holcolmb competed in three Olympic Winter Games for Team USA, won five world titles, and was a six-time World Cup champion. He was expected to be on team USA for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In 2008 Holcomb underwent a relatively new procedure to correct a degenerative eye disease. He spoke to talk WCAX about the challenges to relearn his sledding skills after his sight was restored. According to his autobiography Holcomb in the past had struggled with depression and alcohol.

"Our whole community is absolutely in shock and so sad to lose a legend and a nice guy. He wasn't just a bobsledder, he was a real community oriented guy, and he's definitely gonna be missed," Burns said.

Remembering a legend and a member of the community.

