Milton Color Fun Run brightens soggy weekend

A big turnout in Milton Sunday morning for the Color Fun Run.

The event raised about $5,000 for the Milton Elementary and Middle School field trips. Kids and parents took off from Bombardier Park running one or two miles, or a full 5K.

Community members also enjoyed music, dancing, and a bouncy house. "I think the energy here with the color here really adds a lot to the sunshine," said Joe Smith, a Milton Middle School Teacher that who helped organize the event.

"It's really exciting and it's really fun to do," said Kylie Root, a Milton Student.

One of the trips the money will go towards is a three-day tour of Boston at the end of May for 8th graders.