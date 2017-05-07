Quantcast

COTS walk draws a crowd - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

COTS walk draws a crowd

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

More than 1,500 participants turned out for the Annual COTS Walk.

The walk is the largest single-day fundraiser for the Committee on Temporary Shelter--which supports the homeless. Participants walked a 3.5 mile route around downtown Burlington. The walk began at Battery Park and followed the roads a person who is homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, may travel to receive shelter and services. 

"This is the one day where you can walk through shelters and see what people are actually experiencing. Many times parents use the walk as a way to teach their kids, their children about the needs in the community," said Rita Markley with COTS.

"We certainly need to do what we can to help folks have a suitable place to have shelter," said David Kedzierski from Essex.

COTS serves about 2,600 people each year.  The theme of this year's walk was Inspire, Hope, Empower and Transformation. 

