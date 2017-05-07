Vermont Korean War soldier's remains identified

The remains of a Vermont soldier killed in the Korean War are being returned this week.

Twenty year-old Army Corporal George Perreault was reported missing in 1951. The Burlington High School grad's remains were among boxes of mixed remains returned to the United States in the 1990s.

In 2004 his niece, Karen O'Brien, and other family members gave DNA samples to the Defense Department in hopes it would help identify her uncle's remains. And that's exactly what happened. O'Brien says she was shocked when she got the call.

"As years would go by I really didn't think that we'd see this in my lifetime. I can't even tell you just how happy we are that we're able to bring him home and to bury his remains. This really closes it for us, and we are as a family amazingly grateful that this is happening," O'Brien said.

Perreault's will be buried May 13th with full military honors. According to the Defense Department, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.