NCAA lacrosse brackets released

Three of our local Division III colleges will have lacrosse teams heading to the NCAA Tournament. The brackets were released Sunday evening.

The Plattsburgh Men, who won the SUNYAC Saturday for the first time in the 19 year history of the program, visits Bates on Wednesday in the opening round. The Middlebury men knocked off Bates in the NESCAC semifinals Saturday. The winner faces either Amherst or Springfield on Saturday.

The Middlebury women's lacrosse team gets an at large bid to the tournament after bowing out in the NESCAC semifinals to Colby. The Panthers will host a regional facing Plymouth St. on Saturday, the winner takes on Colby Sunday.

The Castleton women are off to William Smith College. The Spartans will face Westfield St. on Saturday with the winner taking on the host school Sunday. it's the 6th straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Spartans.

"Sometimes it's a little daunting going into the NCAA's, but I think as long as we keep our focus and keep working hard, we'll do really well," Castleton Senior, Grace Johnson said.

"I think we just need to stay together as a team, work really hard, keep doing what we're doing and just come together as a team and push through it," Castleton Freshman, Erin Shuttle said.