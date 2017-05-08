VTrans summer roadwork; Where to expect delays

It's that time of year where you're bound to get caught in a construction project.

Channel 3 is taking a look at the VTrans construction projects that are up and running.

Five Corners in Essex is just one of the many construction sites across Vermont that you could see traffic delays at.

VTrans says that projects like the one at Five Corners will be worked on at night, typically ending at 6 am.

But, they say still give yourself extra time for your commute.

In Vermont, there are over 50 VTrans construction projects this summer.

"We have short construction season here in Vermont with the cold weather in the winter," says Alan Campo.

Campo is the regional engineer for VTrans in the Greater Burlington Area. He has worked for them for 41 years. He says long winters means road construction must be done quickly.

"Ideally, if we can get things to end in the winter time and start things up as soon as we can in the spring, we will complete them in time for winter to arrive in the fall," says Campo.

Some of the big road projects include a bridge replacement in St. Johnsbury on Route 2B that goes over the Lamoille Valley Trail, and replacing three culverts on I-89; two in South burlington and one in Georgia.

There will be construction on the I-91 Brattleboro Bridge. According to VTrans, this project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2017.

In East Montpelier, the Route 14 bridge which goes over the Winooski river, ill be completely replaced next summer according to VTrans. However, that construction begins this summer.

Campo says there are two things commuters need to know before hitting the roads.

"Provide for plenty of time to get to your destination, be aware of construction workers in the work zone, safety is a big issue when traveling through a work zone. So again, allow enough time to get to your destination and be cognizant of what's going on in the work zone," says Campo.

Two other big construction areas this summer:

VTrans will be repaving Route 100 from Waterbury to Stowe and in Montpelier they will be repaiving downtown. That's Main and State street.

Campo says that the goal is to finish the project in Essex by the first or second week in August. If you want to find out where all the projects are in the state are click here: VTRANS MAP