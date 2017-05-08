Event to mark anniversary of 'Miracle' arena groundbreaking

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid is holding a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey game.

Officials from the state Olympic Regional Development Authority will join local elected officeholders and executives from the Gilbane Building Co. for Monday morning's ceremony at what's now known as Herb Brooks Arena.

Gilbane oversaw renovation and construction of the venue originally called the Olympic Center Arena. Ground was broken in the spring of 1977 for the project, part of 14 the company built for the 1980 Winter Olympics held in and around the Adirondack village.

The United States men's hockey defeated the Russians in the arena in February 1980 while en route to winning the gold medal.

