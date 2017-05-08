Quantcast

Suspect in wrong-way crash seeks contact with child's mother - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Suspect in wrong-way crash seeks contact with child's mother

Posted: Updated:
Steven Bourgoin/File Steven Bourgoin/File
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Williston man charged in connection with the death of five Mad River Valley teens, is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.

Thirty-six year-old Steven Bourgoin is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon. Bourgoin is accused of driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 89 and causing multiple crashes on Oct. 8. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

If approved by a judge, the request would allow the mother and child to visit Bourgoin in prison. Prosecutors oppose the request because she's a potential witness in case.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.