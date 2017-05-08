Suspect in wrong-way crash seeks contact with child's mother

The Williston man charged in connection with the death of five Mad River Valley teens, is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.

Thirty-six year-old Steven Bourgoin is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon. Bourgoin is accused of driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 89 and causing multiple crashes on Oct. 8. He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

If approved by a judge, the request would allow the mother and child to visit Bourgoin in prison. Prosecutors oppose the request because she's a potential witness in case.