Scott continues to press lawmakers for health plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is continuing to push his plan to revamp the way the state's teachers receive health care that he says would save the state's property tax payers $26 million.

Scott's push to get the Democratically controlled Legislature to pass the plan comes in the waning days of the 2017 legislative session.

The governor's office says the plan would save money and reduce property taxes by taking advantage of new, less expensive health care plans for teachers that would not increase teachers' out-of-pocket expenses.

Democrats say the proposal would infringe on teachers' collective bargaining rights. The House blocked the plan last Wednesday.

Lawmakers had hoped to adjourn for the season on Saturday, but the Legislature recessed until Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.