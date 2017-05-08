Quantcast

Highgate Center man charged with I-89 crash

MILTON, Vt. -

A Highgate Center man will face a judge Monday after police say he was drunk at the wheel and flipped his car on I-89.

It happened in the Town of Milton between exits 16 and 17 Sunday. Vermont State Police say 40 year-old Charles Bullard totaled his Dodge Ram Truck and sat in the middle of the northbound lane while traffic went around him.

He faces a slew of charges.  The crash remains under investigation.

