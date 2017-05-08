Highgate Center man charged with I-89 crash

A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.
A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.
State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.
State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.
A Highgate Center man will face a judge Monday after police say he was drunk at the wheel and flipped his car on I-89.
A Highgate Center man will face a judge Monday after police say he was drunk at the wheel and flipped his car on I-89.
A Vermont man accused of causing a crash that left five teenagers dead is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.
A Vermont man accused of causing a crash that left five teenagers dead is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.
It's that time of year where you're bound to get caught in a construction project. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch is taking a look at the VTrans construction projects that are up and running.
It's that time of year where you're bound to get caught in a construction project. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch is taking a look at the VTrans construction projects that are up and running.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is continuing to push his plan to revamp the way the state's teachers receive health care that he says would save the state's property tax payers $26 million.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is continuing to push his plan to revamp the way the state's teachers receive health care that he says would save the state's property tax payers $26 million.
Vermont regulators Monday begin hearings over the proposed merger of FairPoint Communications.
Vermont regulators Monday begin hearings over the proposed merger of FairPoint Communications.
The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid is holding a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey...
The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid is holding a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey game.