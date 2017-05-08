Quantcast

Man charged with breaking into Rochester school

ROCHESTER, Vt. -

State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.

They say John Waters of Rochester broke a window in the welding shop Sunday night and stole several items.

The 46-year-old is also charged with trespassing at a residence on Kirby Drive. He'll be in court Monday afternoon to face charges.

