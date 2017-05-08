Quantcast

Fair Haven man charged with child sexual assault - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fair Haven man charged with child sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.

Police say David Hadeka gave two underage girls alcohol and cigarettes last week and convinced them to spend the night at his place. Police say the 43-year-old sexually assaulted one of them.  

He faces numerous charges including sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.