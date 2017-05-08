F&W to hold hearings on increasing antlerless deer permits

Vermont hunters this month are being asked for input on a proposal to increase the number of antlerless deer permits.

The state Fish and Wildlife Board is considering raising the number of permits to 24,500 for the fall archery and muzzleloader seasons, a 30-percent increase over 2016. Biologists say the increase is warranted because of the past two consecutive mild winters across much of the state and the need to to stabilize or reduce deer densities in some areas.

The Department plans to hold public hearings on the issue May 11 at Randolph Union High School, and May 16 at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.

For more information click here