F&W to hold hearings on increasing antlerless deer permits

The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid is holding a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey...
The Burlington High School Register was named the top student newspaper in New England by the New England Scholastic Press Association.
Vermont State Police say downed power lines have closed a 13-mile stretch of Route 114.
Home heating help for low income residents is safe for now.
Vermont hunters this month are being asked for input on a proposal to increase the number of antlerless deer permits.
A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.
State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.
A Highgate Center man will face a judge Monday after police say he was drunk at the wheel and flipped his car on I-89.
