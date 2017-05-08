Undocumented dairy worker submits to 'voluntary' deportation

An undocumented Vermont dairy worker is being deported after spending about seven years in the U.S. illegally.

The family of Cesar "Alex" Carillo says the 23-year-old is being sent back to his home country of Mexico. The Migrant Justice member was arrested in mid-March by ICE agents outside a Burlington courthouse. He has been held in federal custody since.

His wife, Lymarie Deida, tells Channel 3 it's a "voluntary deportation" and she anticipates it may speed up the legal process to return to the U.S. "He was telling me -- he shared with me yesterday that, 'I'm angry. I'm definitely angry -- I didn't want to do this. If there was an easier way, I would be out of this jail and be with you, but there isn't. This is the only way,'" she said.

Deida says he will try to return to the United States on a legal status through a marriage visa petition. She is hopeful that he will be back with her in Vermont in as soon as six months.

A spokesperson for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said the agency would not confirm the deportation.