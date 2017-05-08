Quantcast

LIHEAP funding included in federal budget

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Home heating help for low income residents is safe for now.

LIHEAP funding remains in the just-passed federal budget. In March President Trump had proposed cutting 10-percent of the current program and eliminating the budget for next winter's assistance entirely.

Congress restored the money for this year, but there will likely be debate about funding the program for the coming winter.

