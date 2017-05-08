BHS student-run newspaper earns top honors

Vermont hunters this month are being asked for input on a proposal to increase the number of antlerless deer permits.
Vermont hunters this month are being asked for input on a proposal to increase the number of antlerless deer permits.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the town of Bennington has been fined $15,000 for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment facility.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the town of Bennington has been fined $15,000 for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment facility.
The Migrant Justice member was arrested in mid-March by ICE agents outside a Burlington courthouse.
The Migrant Justice member was arrested in mid-March by ICE agents outside a Burlington courthouse.
A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.
A Fair Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court Monday.
State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.
State police say they've caught a burglar who broke into Rochester High School.
The Burlington High School Register was named the top student newspaper in New England by the New England Scholastic Press Association.
The Burlington High School Register was named the top student newspaper in New England by the New England Scholastic Press Association.
New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators are warning the health care overhaul passed by the U.S. House will weaken the fight against the opioid crisis.
New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators are warning the health care overhaul passed by the U.S. House will weaken the fight against the opioid crisis.
The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid is holding a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey...
The state agency that operates winter sports venues in Lake Placid has held a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the arena that hosted the "Miracle on Ice" Winter Olympics hockey game.