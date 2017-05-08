Quantcast

BHS student-run newspaper gets top honors

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A big award for a Vermont student newspaper.

The Burlington High School Register was named the top student newspaper in New England by the New England Scholastic Press Association.

Students accepted the award Friday in Boston. The Register is the oldest high school newspaper -- founded in 1898 -- and is entirely student-run and operated.

