DERBY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say downed power lines have closed a 13-mile stretch of Route 114.

The road was closed from the intersection of Route 114 and Route 111 to the Canadian border in Essex County.

The road was closed about 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said the situation was expected to last several hours. No further information was released.

