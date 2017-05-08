Bennington fined for wastewater treatment facility disrepair

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the town of Bennington has been fined $15,000 for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment facility.

The department says the facility's disrepair over the last several years has caused foul odors and several discharges of partially-treated wastewater into the Walloomsac River.

While there's no evidence that the disrepair caused health or safety impacts, the state says the system failure put the facility at great risk of causing severe impacts to nearby waters, outdoor recreational opportunities and public health.

The town has 60 days to submit an evaluation of the current state of the facility, including how it will maintain existing units that biologically treat the wastewater. The town has another 60 days to submit a revised plan and schedule for replacing the units.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.