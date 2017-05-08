Quantcast

Montreal mayor declares state of emergency - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Montreal mayor declares state of emergency

Posted: Updated:
MONTREAL -

Parts of Montreal are under mandatory evacuation orders after flooding across the province of Quebec.

The mayor of Montreal declared a state of emergency. Torrential rains and melting snow have already flooded over 2,000 homes across Quebec forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people. The Canadian Military is using planes and boats to reach people trapped by the flood waters. Rivers are expected to crest at its highest point later this week.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.