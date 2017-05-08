Norsk ramps up plans for Plattsburgh production

A Norwegian company that makes parts for the aviation industry has big expansion plans for its new production facility in Plattsburgh.

When we visited Norsk Titanium this fall, it was just beginning to set up their new production facility. Now they have multiple machines up and running and are preparing for the next big shipment.

Savannah Schmidt is originally from Maryland, but she landed her first job out of college at Norsk. "I started August 1st. My first day on the job was at our sister facility in Norway, so it was a pretty wild experience. So I got to train there for four months, and just around Thanksgiving I came back, met family in Maryland, and then relocated to Plattsburgh," Schmidt said.

Norsk Titanium builds airplane parts with 3-D printing using titanium -- the first approved by the FAA and what the company says is a more efficient process.

Norsk plans to hire hundreds of new employees in the next few years. "It depends on what your skill set is," said Ron Cotto, a Senior Operator with the company. "If we're hiring for operators then we'll look at people with a technical background -- machining, CNC, electrical, hydraulics."

Though titanium is seen as a high-quality product, it's often viewed as too expensive. But Norsk officials say their 3-D printing method can cut the costs of typical production by 25 to 30-percent. "Well in aerospace, in general, they buy 15 pounds of titanium for every pound of titanium they use in an airplane, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna have them buy three pounds of titanium for every pound in an airplane," said Chet Fuller, Norsk's Chief Commercial Officer.

Just last month Norsk announced that the Boeing 747 Dreamliner would be the first commercial airline to use their additive manufactured titanium parts. Within the past few weeks Norsk has brought in two new printing machines to Plattsburgh, and they plan to bring 19 more to kick off their full scale production facility.

"Right now it's dependent on some certification activities. It will be happening over the summer, but we hope by third or fourth quarter to fully transition the Boeing production to the U.S., and Norway at that time will remain a technology center, where we work on the process and the machines," said Rebecca McGrane, Vice President & General Manager of Technology Center.

Norsk is leasing two buildings in Plattsburgh for their operations, but they hope to eventually build a technology center at the former Clinton County Airport. "We're looking at some finalized plans for that facility this week with New York, so I would be hopeful that ground breaking would still be before the fall, so that construction could begin," said Warren Boley, Norsk's CEO.

Boley says they hope to hire as many as 150 employees by the end of the year, depending on demand for their products.

