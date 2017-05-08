FDA approves new drug to treat ALS patients

There's a new treatment for Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the OK for the drug "Radicava" also known as "edaravone" and it should hit the market this summer. It is the first drug approved to help ALS patients in 20 years.

About 15,000 people in the United States have ALS. Its a degenerative disease affecting the ability to control muscle movements. The maker of Radivaca says it can slow patients' physical decline by 33 percent.