Rep. Stefanik met by health care protests in Plattsburgh

Protestors spoke out Monday afternoon in Plattsburgh, upset over their Congresswoman's vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The demonstrators brought a coffin to represent how they say the GOP's American Health Care Act will harm North Country residents. They say they're outraged Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted last week.

The protest is taking place outside Mountain Lake PBS, where Stefanik is set to have a Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. They say they want Stefanik and the Town Hall attendees to hear why they're upset.

"My husband has leukemia and the medicine keeps him alive -- costs $11,000 a month. I have some questions for Representative Stefanik about she may be able to help make pharmaceutical medicines, life saving medicines more affordable," said Sara Carpenter from Queensbury.

"I work, pay taxes. I contribute to my community in many volunteer roles, and I'm able to do that all because of the Affordable Care Act, the very thing that Elise Stefanik voted to get rid of," said Diane Chanowsky of Keysville.

In a statement last week, Stefanik said: "The American Health Care Act is not perfect, but it is an important step in reforming our broken healthcare system to help families in our district."