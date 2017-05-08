Box truck crashes in I-89 median

Police say a box truck driver who lost control ended up in the median of I-89 early this morning.

It happened Monday morning just past Exit 7 northbound in Berlin. State Police say they were called out at around 5:30 a.m. after the box truck overturned.

They say the driver lost control, veered in the median, over corrected, and then went across the road and onto a ledge.

The Massachusetts driver was not hurt, but he did get a ticket. It took several hours to clean up the mess.