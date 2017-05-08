Sanders on House-approved health care legislation

There were some calls after the health care vote in Washington to "Turn the House".

Is that likely to happen and could the political leanings of the House of Representatives hinge on this issue? We asked Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and this is what he said:

"We will see what the politics of it becomes. But it is a disastrous piece of legislation. And again, Trump promised his supporters. He said he was going to provide health care to all people, not throw another 24 million people off of health insurance. So, I think think this bill is disastrous, the Republican leadership in the Senate knows it's going to go nowhere in the Senate and it should go nowhere," said Sanders.

It's not clear yet whether the Senate will start from scratch with its own bill or work with the version approved by the House.

Republicans need at least 50 of their 52 senators on board if it's going to pass.

President Trump said he feels "confident" that it will pass the Senate.

