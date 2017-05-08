Quantcast

Man dies in pickup truck fire

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. -

A man and his dog died in a pickup truck fire last night at Lake Paran in North Bennington.

The Bennington Banner reports that the fire department got to the fishing access at around 7:30 Sunday night and found the truck engulfed in flames.

Police haven't released the man's identity and says it's still under investigation.

