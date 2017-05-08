Man dies in pickup truck fire

A man and his dog died in a pickup truck fire last night at Lake Paran in North Bennington.
The Bennington Banner reports that the fire department got to the fishing access at around 7:30 Sunday night and found the truck engulfed in flames.
Police haven't released the man's identity and says it's still under investigation.
The protest is taking place outside Mountain Lake PBS, where Stefanik is set to have a Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.
It happened Monday morning just past Exit 7 northbound in Berlin.
A program for couples struggling to have kids is shutting down at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
A man and his dog died in a pickup truck fire last night at Lake Paran in North Bennington.
A Vermont man accused of causing a crash that left five teenagers dead is seeking permission to contact the mother of his child.
The Migrant Justice member was arrested in mid-March by ICE agents outside a Burlington courthouse.
Vermont hunters this month are being asked for input on a proposal to increase the number of antlerless deer permits.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the town of Bennington has been fined $15,000 for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment facility.
