DHMC to close fertility clinic

WEST LEBANON, N.H. -

A program for couples struggling to have kids is shutting down at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The medical center says the Fertility Center which helps women get pregnant is no longer sustainable. Officials say the facility lacks the resources to offer the quality of care patients deserve, but that they remain committed to womens' health.

The closure -- which takes place at the end of May -- has no impact on other OB-GYN services. 

