Quantcast

Police: St. George man accused of exposing himself to 2 girls - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: St. George man accused of exposing himself to 2 girls

Posted: Updated:
ST. GEORGE, Vt. -

A 44-year-old St. George man is accused of exposing himself to two underage girls.

The alleged victims told police that Jose Moran had exposed himself multiple times in the last year and a half.

Court documents show the man was allegedly pleasuring himself in a kitchen. He was arraigned Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

His bail was set at $1,000.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.