Reports show no drugs in US Olympic bobsledder's system

The U.S. Olympic family was stunned over the weekend with the news that gold medal winning bobsledder Steven Holcomb was found dead in his room Saturday at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

An autopsy performed Sunday at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, New York on Sunday showed that the 37-year-old Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs. But the Essex Country coroner said that finding alone was not enough to draw a conclusion as to why Holcomb died and no determination will come until toxicology tests are completed, which could take several weeks. Preliminary toxicology reports did not show drugs in Holcomb's system and there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

He was one of the best sled drivers in the world.

He won a gold medal in the 4-man at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. The first U.S. gold medal in that event since 1948 and followed that up with bronze medals in both the 2-and-4 man at the Sochi games four years later. On top of that, Holcomb was a five-time world champion, won 60 World Cup medals and this past season finished ranked second in the two-man and third in the four-man on the World Cup circuit. He would have been a top medal contender again at the 2018 Winter Olympics next February in South Korea.

And he was an inspiration off the track as well. He had experimental eye surgery in 2008 to correct a condition that could have led to blindness in a memoir he wrote in 2012, he revealed be battled depression before having that surgery and had attempted suicide in 2007. After failing to make the Olympic team as a break man in 2002, he persevered and made it four years later, this time as a driver.