Quantcast

Burlington High School reaccredited - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington High School reaccredited

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington High School has been reaccredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

BHS was commended for academics, technology use and support and for a positive environment. 

But there were a number of areas listed for improvement including outdated science labs, boiler and roof problems and handicap accessibility.

The reaccreditation comes after years of financial mismanagement in the district and a more recent leadership shakeup at the school. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.