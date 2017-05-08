Quantcast

Truck driver smashed into tree in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. -

A truck driver tells police he was having brake problems before crashing in Fairfax Monday afternoon.

State police say a truck from All Metals Recycling was on Fairfield Road heading toward Cambridge when it struck a tree with other vehicles in tow.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on injuries.

A DMV inspector was called to the scene to investigate.

