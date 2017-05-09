Quantcast

Suspicious package found at Burlington Airport causes delays - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Suspicious package found at Burlington Airport causes delays

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -

A bit of a scare at Burlington International Airport Tuesday morning.

The Director of Operations Gene Richards says, that security found the package, near the screening area, in a bowl typically used for keys and metal objects around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police were notified and removed the package.  After investigating, they tell Channel 3 it was a false alarm.  

Richards says, the package caused screening to be stopped for United and Delta flights.

He says that people trying to catch planes were delayed about fifteen or twenty minutes.

Most flights got out on time, with one delay early this morning.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.