Suspicious package found at Burlington Airport causes delays

A bit of a scare at Burlington International Airport Tuesday morning.

The Director of Operations Gene Richards says, that security found the package, near the screening area, in a bowl typically used for keys and metal objects around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police were notified and removed the package. After investigating, they tell Channel 3 it was a false alarm.

Richards says, the package caused screening to be stopped for United and Delta flights.

He says that people trying to catch planes were delayed about fifteen or twenty minutes.

Most flights got out on time, with one delay early this morning.