Ben and Jerry's Recall

Ben and Jerry’s is recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.

They said the slices may contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, which could cause safety issues for those allergic to peanut butter.

UPC code: 076840657940

Best by date: AUG1218LT2

Lot number: AUG1218LT2

The affected products are sold in paperboard box, with three individually wrapped ice cream slices.

