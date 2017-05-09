Vermont renewable energy company bought by St. Louis firm

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) - Renewable NRG Systems in Hinesburg, Vermont, a company that serves wind and solar energy project development, has been bought by a St. Louis company for an undisclosed amount.

The Burlington Free Press reports Esco Technologies, Inc. said Monday that NRG Systems will join Doble Engineering as part of Esco's Utilities Solutions Group.

Esco said Renewable NRG Systems has annual sales of about $45 million, half of which come from international markets.

Renewable NRG Systems was founded in Vermont 35 years ago. It designs tools to help energy companies decide where to build wind turbines and solar panels and make other decisions related to the projects.

The chairman and CEO of Esco said he was "excited to welcome the outstanding and dedicated employees of NRG to our team."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.