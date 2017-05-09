NH police: Driver faked registration using cheese wrapper

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police are warning drivers to stay up to date on their vehicle registration after fining and towing the car of a woman who tried to fake her vehicle registration using a supermarket cheese wrapper.

Alexandria police commented on Facebook, saying they can't even file the incident under the "A for effort" category.

WMUR-TV reports the driver's car was towed and will remain impounded until she registers the vehicle properly. The making of fake registration stickers is also a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $1,200. Police say the driver could be fined up to $2,400 since she forged both her registration and inspection stickers.

Police said the driver was also charged with operating after suspension and driving without proof of financial responsibility.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.