Ex-NH lawmaker gets 3-10 years in drug, sex case

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire lawmaker has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.

WMUR-TV reports Kyle Tasker entered the plea Tuesday. He declined to speak in court. Authorities say he tried to lure an undercover police officer, posing as the girl. They say he offered alcohol and marijuana and proposed sexual encounters.

The 31-year-old Tasker was scheduled for trial this month. The Republican from Nottingham resigned in March 2016.

A prosecutor says Tasker can request that his prison time be shortened by six months if he completes a sex offender program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Ex-legislator to plead guilty in drug, sex case

Ex-lawmaker facing drug, sex charges seeks separate trials

Bail revoked for former NH lawmaker in drug, sex case

Former legislator now faces drunken driving charge

Report: Some legislators bought marijuana from ex-colleague

Former NH legislator indicted on several drug, sex charges

NH attorney general joins probe of former legislator

Ex-lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen waives hearing

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen resigns

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen released on bail

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure child for sex