Police: Vt. woman drunk when she crashed with kids in car

WARREN, Vt. -

Police say a Northfield woman was driving drunk when she crashed with two young children in the car.

It happened on Roxbury Mountain Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Vermont State Police say Jesika Langlois, 26, went off the road and hit a tree.

Police say Langlois and the two children were not injured.

Langlois is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

