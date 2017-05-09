Leahy tells Yates he's proud she defied executive order

President Trump says allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election are a total hoax.

The president's remarks were sent in tweets following a congressional hearing that featured former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, told Yates he remembers her promise to stand up to the president during her confirmation.

"I'm proud of you for keeping your word when the president tried to set a religious test for entrance into this country, something most first-year law students would say is unconstitutional," Leahy said.

Yates and Clapper also denied ever leaking classified information to the press.

Yates is due to testify before the House committee investigating Russia but a date has not been set.