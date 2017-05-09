New Futures says substance abuse costing NH $2.3B

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A nonprofit advocacy group estimates drug and alcohol abuse costs New Hampshire $2.36 billion annually in lost productivity, health care and strains on the criminal justice system.

New Futures' report, released Monday, shows costs to the state have grown since a 2014 estimate put it at $1.84 billion. Nearly 500 people died from drug overdoses last year, and alcohol dependence and abuse remains a major problem as well.

The report estimates addiction costs nearly $1.5 billion in lost productivity and more than $330 million in health care costs. It estimates the costs to the criminal justice system, including police protection, corrections and the judiciary, is more than $300 million.

Lawmakers have been working to expand treatment options and boost law enforcement programs aimed at stemming the crisis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.