Police: Would-be burglar tried to drill into safe

BARRE, Vt. -

Police are looking for a man they said tried to burglarize a Barre business.

Police responded to an alarm activation at the Rub a Dub Car Wash early Monday morning. They say someone tried to drill their way into a money safe.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark Carhartt sweatshirt, blue jeans and white and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call Barre City Police at 802-476-6613.

