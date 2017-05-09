Brewers: Outsiders shouldn't tap 'Vermont' for beer names

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont brewers have a message for the rest of the industry: Don't go describing a brew as a Vermont beer if it's not from the Green Mountains.

The Vermont Brewers Association is taking issue with out-of-state brewers using "Vermont" in the names and descriptions of their beer. One target is Berkeley, California's Fieldwork Brewing, which produced a one-off beer called Vermont Farmhouse Ale.

Vermont is home to numerous respected craft breweries, including Magic Hat and Harpoon.

It also has a law designed to ensure that food-makers don't misuse the state's name as a marketing term. But that law doesn't cover beer.

State Rep. Sam Young said Tuesday that the Legislature may look at making a change to the rule next year.

